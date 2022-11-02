Children were reportedly inside the home when two adults were killed, according to the Decatur Police Department. (Decatur Police Department)

DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — Children were reportedly inside the home when two adults were killed, according to the Decatur Police Department.

Authorities say when officers arrived at the home, located in the 1600-block of Chestnut Street Southeast, two adults were found with what appeared to be gunshot wounds.

Police were initially called to the house around 2 a.m. on November 1 for a suspected robbery in progress.

The adults have now been identified as 34-year-old Lucia Guardo Mayo and 40-year-old Uriel Cruz Mayo. Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn responded and transported the two victims to the Department of Forensics for autopsy.

According to the Decatur Police Department, there were children inside the home when the alleged shooting happened, but say there does not appear to be any threat to the public’s safety.

While investigators continue to work the case, they are asking for anyone with information regarding the incident to contact Decatur Police Detective Jasmin Ferizovic at 256-341-4614 or the Decatur Police Department Tip Line at 256-341-4636.