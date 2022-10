DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) – One juvenile is dead after a shooting early Sunday morning, according to officers with the Decatur Police Department.

Officers arrived at the scene on the 1200-block of Pennylane around 6:45 a.m. Upon investigation, officers found a juvenile victim with a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to Decatur Morgan Hospital for treatment, but died from his injuries later that morning.