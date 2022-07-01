HARTSELLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Hartselle Police have charged a person in connection with a June shooting.

According to police, one juvenile was injured when somebody shot into the vehicle they were in on June 23. That juvenile was treated for their injuries, described as minor, and released.

A second juvenile was charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle and second-degree assault. The juvenile is being detained pending a juvenile hearing.

Police said the shooting happened at the intersection of Crestline and Frost Streets, where somebody in one vehicle shot into another vehicle.