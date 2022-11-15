DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — A Decatur capital murder trial nearly four years in the making is set to begin in a matter of weeks now, according to online court documents.

34-year-old Zachary Williams was one of two men charged in the 2019 shooting death of Michael Irvin, Jr. His death was considered the first homicide of the year for Decatur.

Jury selection for Williams’ trial is set to begin on November 30, 2022. Both the prosecution and defense will choose from a pool of 300 potential jurors.

Testimony is expected to begin once the trial gets underway at 9 a.m. on December 5.

When police arrived at the 1000-block of Marion Street around 3:18 a.m. that cold February morning, they found Irvin’s body inside his home with multiple gunshot wounds.

Family members at the time told News 19 that Irvin, who had just celebrated his 30th birthday, had two young children who were in the home at the time of the shooting.

It wasn’t until April 2019 that Zachary Williams and Ulysses Wilkerson were arrested in connection to Irvin’s death.

Zachary Williams (Decatur Police Dept.) Ulysses Wilkerson (Decatur Police Dept.)

Wilkerson, just 18 years old at the time of the shooting, applied for youthful offender status in January 2020. However, there hasn’t been much movement in his case since a hearing was scheduled for February 2022.

Both men remain in the custody of the Morgan County Jail.