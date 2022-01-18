Jury selection begins for Georgia man accused of shooting girlfriend in Decatur

Casey Davis, Jr., is accused of shooting his girlfriend in Decatur in 2017.

DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) – Jury selection for a Georgia man accused of fatally shooting his girlfriend in Decatur in July 2017 is scheduled to begin Tuesday.

Carey Lagrant Davis, Jr. was indicted on the capital murder charge in 2018.

Davis is accused of shooting 22-year-old Tiara Alexandra Cole in the head while in Decatur and stealing her car before fleeing back to Georgia where the two were from.

Investigators say a maid found Cole’s body at the Decatur Quality Inn and made the initial call to police. Decatur Police Chief Nate Allen says after speaking with the victim’s family, detectives were able to determine that Cole had traveled to Decatur with Davis.

Police say after shooting Cole, Davis left the hotel in Cole’s 2003 Toyota Camry. Hours later, Davis was found in Cole’s car in Norcross, Georgia, northeast of Atlanta.

If convicted, Davis faces either the death penalty or life in prison without the possibility of parole. He is currently being held in the Morgan County Jail without bond.