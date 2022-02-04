MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A Morgan County jury will continue deliberating in the sexual abuse trial of Dr. Michael Dick Friday morning.

The trial comes nearly three years after Dr. Dick was arrested and charged with first-degree sexual abuse. The former Decatur-area rheumatologist is accused of sexually touching a physically disabled patient.

Dr. Dick has denied wrongdoing; he pleaded not guilty in 2019. He took the stand Thursday afternoon, reiterating that nothing out of the ordinary happened when he examined Debbie Hicks, who brought her disabled niece with her to the appointment. However, Hicks testified that Dr. Dick had touched her niece’s breasts at least twice before he performed the full body exam Hicks was there for.

While on the stand, Dr. Dick said he recalls touching the disabled woman’s shoulder after he described a sound she made; he said it was just to acknowledge and comfort her. Hicks testified she was in disbelief when she saw what she described as Dr. Dick rubbing her niece’s arms and breasts – and says she even told him the interaction with her niece was making her uncomfortable.

Dick’s attorney, David Britnell Cauthen, argued Hicks waited more than a year to report the alleged incident and called her testimony “extremely un-credible.” Cauthen told the jury if Hicks was that uncomfortable, Dr. Dick wouldn’t have had time to perform her exam.

Now — Cauthen is asking that Dr. Dick be acquitted. Cauthen told the jury Thursday afternoon he thinks the victim’s aunt went forward with reporting Dr. Dick for financial gain. Dick is also the subject of a lawsuit brought by multiple patients who allege misconduct – his medical license was suspended in October of 2018.