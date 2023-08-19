DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — District Attorney Scott Anderson announced on Friday that three people were convicted by Morgan County juries in the last week.

Two people were found guilty of sexual abuse of a child under twelve and one person was convicted of shooting into an occupied building, with all three cases being presided over by Morgan County Circuit Court judges.

On Tuesday, August 15, the DA said Thomas James Flint, 41, of Cullman was convicted of sexual abuse of a child under twelve by a Morgan County Jury.

According to the DA’s office, a report was made in June 2018 that Flint “attempted to have sexual intercourse with a child.” Following an investigation, Flint was arrested and charged.

“During trial, the jury heard testimony from the child victim as well as investigators from the Alabama Department of Human Resources (DHR) and the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office. Flint testified in his own defense and denied the allegations,” the DA’s office said.

Flint was convicted after about an hour of deliberations and is set for sentencing on October 3, officials say. He is facing up to 20 years in the Alabama Department of Corrections.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Joe Lewis, and the trial was presided over by Circuit Judge Stephen Brown. “I appreciate the careful consideration of the jury in this case, and I am pleased that the victim was able to get closure,” Lewis stated following the verdict.

Terry Keith Nobinger, 41, of Nauvoo was reportedly convicted of sexual abuse of a child under the age of twelve by a Morgan County jury on Tuesday, August 15, 2023. The Morgan County DA said that a report was made to the Falkville Police Department by a representative from DHR concerning the sexual assault of a juvenile.

This jury deliberated for around two hours before returning a guilty verdict, and now, the DA says Nobinger will be facing the maximum sentence of life in prison at a sentencing hearing on September 13.

Circuit Judge Charles Elliott presided over this case, which was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Courtney Schellack.

“We are thankful for the jury’s service in this case, and thankful that this victim received

justice,” Schellack noted after the jury reached a guilty verdict.

Danny Lee Bagwell, 40, of Hartselle was convicted on Thursday, August 17 for shooting into an occupied building.

The DA said Morgan County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a call that a man had a gun on Guy Roberts Road. When deputies arrived, they reportedly found Bagwell had shot and hit the back door of a home that was occupied, and a bullet was recovered from inside.

Bagwell will be facing 20 years in the ADOC at his sentencing on October 3.

The case was prosecuted by Schellack, who once again thanked the jury for their consideration of this case and for giving victims closure. The trial was presided over by Circuit Judge Brown.