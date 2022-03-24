MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – Morgan County Sheriff’s deputies said a man was arrested for first degree rape on Thursday.

Morgan County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Mike Swafford said Donald Gurley Conley, 80, of Joppa, Ala. was charged after executing a warrant. He added Conley was arrested at a home on Hulaco Road without incident.

The warrant stems from a 2019 investigation into a report involving the sex abuse of a child under 12, according to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.

Conley was transported to and booked in the Morgan County Jail on a $15,000 bond.