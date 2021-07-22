Join News 19’s Jason Simpson at Decatur’s Cook Museum Saturday, July 24

DECATUR, Ala. – The Weather Authority’s Jason Simpson will be at the Cook Museum of Natural Science Saturday morning.

As part of the museum’s Forces of Nature Fun Day, Jason will be giving two presentations to museum visitors – at 11 a.m. and noon.

“Tornadoes: Why They Happen and What Makes Them So Violent” will show where tornadoes come from, why north Alabama sees a lot of them, and how you can stay safe when the next one approaches your neighborhood.

In addition, there will also be a variety of hands-on activities, a craft station, a photo station, and a find & seek adventure through the exhibits.

Everything besides Jason’s presentations will be open from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. and is free to museum members or included with the price of general admission.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the Cook Museum website.

