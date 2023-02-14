DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) – A man was convicted of capital murder on Tuesday in connection with a hit-and-run death during a robbery in 2018.

Jason Michael Osborn, 44, was found guilty of killing Ricardo Dwayne Brown during a hit-and-run robbery on October 28, 2018. Osborn was arrested on December 19, 2020, following a Morgan County grand jury indictment.

In 2018, Decatur Police found Brown lying unconscious on 12th Avenue. He was rushed to the hospital but later died from his injuries. It was investigators who determined that Brown had been a victim of a hit-and-run.

Osborn was identified as the driver of the vehicle that struck Brown after detectives said they interviewed several witnesses. Detectives also found Osborn had robbed Brown of money and drugs before allegedly hitting him with the vehicle and driving away.

The trial began Monday, February 6, and concluded on Tuesday. The District Attorney’s Office confirmed the jury had the case for less than an hour before rendering the verdict.

The trial now enters the sentencing phase, where the jury will decide if Osborn will receive the death penalty or a life sentence without the possibility of parole.