DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — City council members are considering an ordinance that would ban nighttime vehicle repossessions in Decatur. This comes after the repossession incident that led to the police shooting death of Stephen Perkins.

In the wake of Perkins’ death, community members have been calling for answers and transparency in the investigation. In the two months since, people have also been calling on their leaders to address policies and procedures at the city level.

“I definitely support this ordinance, I even think its something that we should’ve done earlier,” said Decatur City Councilmember Kyle Pike.

Among the changes the community is asking for is a law that would ban nighttime vehicle repossessions in Decatur, something city leaders like Pike are heavily considering.

“One of the purposes is that people have said that this could prevent this type of issue from happening again,” Pike told News 19. “I think if you look at other cities that have been through similar incidents, they have immediately addressed it or addressed ordinances following that.”

Pike says the city has heard the community’s call for change. He says a 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. or a dusk until dawn ban on vehicle repossessions at night are both being considered.

City leaders like Pike are hoping to make the ordinance a reality as soon as possible. The council member says in order for that to happen, an immediate consideration would require a unanimous vote by the council.

News 19 reached out to the other Decatur city council members regarding the measure. Hunter Pepper is the only one against the ordinance.

“The government is attempting to overreach in this situation and I simply won’t support it. I can see if this had something to do with public safety but it does not,” Pepper said in a statement to News 19.

People in Decatur like Pastor Claudette Owens say policies need to be addressed and she believes to prevent situations like this from happening again, the ordinance is necessary.

“That was something that could have been avoided it was a car, it wasn’t a murder warrant arrest, it wasn’t an armed robbery arrest, a car, it could have waited,” Owens said.

City leaders like Kyle Pike seem to agree that policies should be re-evaluated.

“There’s been a lot of discussion over needing to change policy and procedure. Personally, I believe we’ve got to get a third party to review our policies, procedures things of that nature in the police department,” Pike said. “This ordinance is a great first step.”

If that ban on nighttime vehicle repossessions is immediately considered, Pike says the ordinance is in the process of being drafted and could be up for a vote during the Decatur city council meeting on December 18th.