DECATUR, Ala. – City of Decatur officials offered Interim Chief Todd Pinion the job of Chief of the Decatur Police Department permanently.

Pinion was nominated at Monday night’s Decatur City Council meeting. Council President Pro Tempore Carlton McMasters said it was a tough decision as there were three very qualified candidates.

“The one thing I could not get passed was in these last four to five months, we’ve seen our crime rate go down and employee morale go up,” McMasters said at the meeting. “For that reason, I think he’s proved he’s capable of doing the job.”

Pinion now has the opportunity to negotiate terms for the position.

Former Decatur Police Chief Nate Allen retired in January of 2022. Allen transitioned DPD command to Interim Chief Todd Pinion on January 25.