MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. — An inmate at the Morgan County Jail died Sunday after being transported to Decatur-Morgan Hospital.

According to officials with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO), Ronald Paxton Matthews, 54, became unresponsive after experiencing heartburn and a tingling arm Sunday morning.

Officers and nurses began CPR before the inmate was transferred to the hospital.

The Sheriff’s Office said preliminary reports indicate he died from a heart attack.