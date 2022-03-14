DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — An inmate at the North Alabama Community Base Facility escaped Monday night.

Officials say 35-year-old Douglas Kyle Paseur escaped the Decatur facility at 7:14 p.m. on Monday, March 14. Police describe Paseur as a 35-year-old man, 6’1, 165 lbs., with brown hair and eyes. He has multiple scars.

Paseur was booked into the facility on a Class A felony related to drugs.

If you have any information related to Paseur’s capture, contact local authorities, the North Alabama Community Base Facility, or the state’s Department of Corrections at 1-800-831-8825.