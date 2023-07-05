DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) – A woman was arrested in Decatur after the infant she gave birth to tested positive for methamphetamine.

On May 2, 2023, Emma McDuff gave birth at Decatur-Morgan Hospital. At the time of birth, the infant tested positive for methamphetamine.

A joint investigation was conducted by the Morgan County Department of Human Resources and the Decatur Police Department.

On June 23, 2023, an arrest warrant was issued for McDuff. She was arrested for the chemical endangerment of a child.

She was transported to the Morgan County Jail and held on a $2,500 bond.