DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — Portions of Highway 20 in Decatur will be closed Thursday night for bridge construction work.

The City of Decatur said contractors will intermittently close the westbound lanes starting at 10 p.m. on September 29. The construction work is expected to last through 6 a.m. on Friday.

The closure will impact the area near the Hwy 20/72 and Hwy 31 interchange.

They don’t expect lane closures to occur during the day.

The overpass construction is being funded through a U.S. Department of Transportation BUILD grant.