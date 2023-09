DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — Highway 20 eastbound is temporarily down to one lane at Oak Street after an 18-wheeler lost a load of metal sheets, according to the Decatur Police Department (DPD).

The department said crews are working now to clear the metal sheets from the roadway. DPD is advising drivers to avoid the area and expect delays.

(Photo: Decatur Police Department)

Oak Street Northeast at Church Street will also be closed to allow for equipment, DPD said.