MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) says a Huntsville man was arrested Thursday on rape and sodomy charges in Morgan County.

MCSO said 39-year-old Joshua Lee Harris was arrested on an outstanding grand jury warrant for first-degree sodomy.

Court records show Harris was indicted by a Morgan County grand jury last December. He was also indicted for first-degree rape, according to court records.

MCSO said the charges stem from a 2021 incident in Lacey’s Spring.

The sheriff’s office said Harris was booked into the Morgan County Jail after his arrest and is being held on a $75,000.

According to court documents Harris had his initial appearance in court Friday.