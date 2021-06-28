Huntsville man arrested for robbing Decatur Krispy Kreme last September

Zachary Cornez Lilley, 32, has been charged with robbing the Beltline Road Krispy Kreme last September. (Photo courtesy Decatur Police)

DECATUR, Ala. – Decatur Police said a Huntsville man has been arrested for robbing the Beltline Krispy Kreme in September 2020.

Officers were initially called to the Beltline Road Krispy Kreme the morning of September 27, 2020, for an armed robbery.

Once arriving, officers discovered somebody had robbed the business at gunpoint and the robber had run away.

Zachary Cornez Lilley, 32, was identified as the suspect in April and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

The U.S. Marshals Gulf Task Force located Lilley Saturday and arrested him.

He was booked into the Morgan County Jail and charged with first-degree robbery, and was being held in lieu of a $250,000 bond.