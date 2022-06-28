DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — A Huntsville man has been arrested in Decatur following multiple reports of home repair fraud, according to the Decatur Police Department (DPD).

61-year-old Johnny Ray Jordan was arrested on June 27 and charged with two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument and two counts of home repair fraud.

During the months of April and May of 2022, several residents in the Decatur area had contacted police about home repair fraud, in fear they were being scammed.

Residents told authorities they had hired and paid a licensed contractor to finish work at their homes, but the work was never completed and their money was not returned, they said.

Johnny Ray Jordan

(Decatur Police Department)

Through the investigation, police determined Jordan as a suspect. They also found Jordan was not a licensed contractor in the state of Alabama.

Jordan was taken to the Morgan County Jail and booked in lieu of a $40,000 bond set by a Morgan County Circuit Judge.