Huntsville man accused of stabbing man in Morgan County

Patrick Dwayne Vaughn was charged with second-degree assault and booked into the Morgan County Jail Monday. (Photo courtesy Morgan County Sheriff’s Office)

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said a Huntsville man was arrested Monday.

Deputies were called to a stabbing in the 3500-block of Huckaby Bridge Road outside Hartselle.

Once they arrived, deputies found a man with a cut to his face. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Patrick Dwayne Vaughn, 39, was charged with second-degree assault and booked into the Morgan County Jail on a $2,500 bond.

As of Thursday, Jail records show Vaughn was also being held without bond for an out-of-county warrant and an additional, unspecified charge from the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.