DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — Registration is officially open for a hunting workshop hosted by the Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries (WFF) Division of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR).

The organization says the workshop is part of Alabama’s Adult Mentored Hunt (AMH) and is open to anyone with little to no hunting experience.

This day-long event will be held at the Swan Creek Wildlife Management Area (WMA) near Decatur on September 24 from 8 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. There is a $20 registration fee. To sign up, you can visit their website here.

The program will teach participants all of the necessary hunting basics, firearm safety, where to hunt and the equipment needed. Immediately following the workshop, participants can hunt small game on the WMA with help from experienced mentors on-site.

Participants must be at least 19 years old to attend and have a valid driver’s license.

Organizers say this workshop is required for anyone who wants to be eligible to participate in the three-day AMH hunt for deer or turkey. Attendees will be notified by email later if they’ve been selected to participate in the three-day hunt.

Three other hunting workshops are already being planned:

October 1 – William R. Ireland-Cahaba River WMA near Birmingham

October 8 – Upper Delta WMA near Mobile

February 25 – William R. Ireland-Cahaba River WMA near Birmingham

For more information on the AMH program or to register for a workshop, click here.