DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — Decatur continues to be rocked by protests and calls for officer accountability in the police shooting death of Stephen Perkins and now City Councilman Hunter Pepper has waded into the fray.

Pepper sent a long email Wednesday night to Decatur City employees expressing support for the officers involved in the fatal shooting.

In the email obtained by News 19, Pepper said the officers acted on and followed their training on the night of the shooting.

Pepper says three of the officers involved received a letter or verbal communication that the mayor intends to terminate them at the discipline hearing set for December 4, 2023. Pepper also says a fourth officer involved will receive a non-paid suspension.

In the email, Pepper calls Bowling’s decision unjust and unfair.

News 19 reached out to Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling who denied that he’s already made a discipline decision. Bowling declined to comment on Pepper’s statement but noted that it was sent out around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.

“Councilman Pepper is certainly free to voice his own opinions and make suggestions as to how he would prefer the City of Decatur proceed related to the policy investigation into the death of Mr. Perkins. However, the City of Decatur will continue to follow the law,” Bowling said.

Bowling told News 19 that the officers will have a hearing and after that hearing he will make a decision regarding their discipline but at this time denies that he already has made it.

“The officers involved will have a hearing – as they are entitled to under Alabama and federal law – and I will make a judgment following that hearing. Any suggestion that I have already made a decision is false.” said Bowling.

Below is the Pepper’s entire statement emailed to city employees:

Mayor Council, I write all of you today to inform you of the failure you have delivered to the employees and citizens to the city of Decatur by not allowing proper and fair due process. Once officers are called upon t[hey have a duty to act/respond which is covered under policy, Decatur Policy 302.1 (CALEA Policy 82.2..1d) put in place by Nathaniel Allen defines the “responsibilities” of an officer while responding to or rep[orting a call. Police officers will respond to: Calls for assistance from citizens; Sounding alarms; Dispatches or assignments by radio, phone or in person; calls for assistance from other officers reports or observations of a crime of an attempt to commit a crime; disturbances to a need to keep the peace; and situation where there is a need to protect life or property. In incidents where an individual is reported with a gun and its dark outside, officers and other first responders tale action to ensure their safety and the safety of others by being careful. Careful in this situation would mean not making yourself a target, such as showing up with emergency lights on…this would make an individual a target. On November 22nd, 2023, the mayors office received evidence from, and outside law office hired by the city of Decatur with recommendations. Three of the officers involved received by letter or verbal confirmation that the mayor intends to terminate them at the hearing which he is going to hold on December 4th, 2023, and the fourth officer will receive a non-paid suspension. While I understand this is at the discretion og the mayor’s office, I feel as if his decision was unjust and unfair due to the immense amount of pressure that has been placed on himself and the office of which he holds by the public. The Mayor in this situation I believe, has moved to quickly which can cause severe issues for the city. This decision can and will open the city to civil liability. I’m sure some will ask how do I know that civil liability is at risk? The city has confirmed insurance that covers the city in this situation in which that city will pay a deductible of fifty thousand dollars ($50,000). For the city to have to go to this extent, it ensures myself that wrongdoing from the top has occurred. While I do believe this will cause distrust within the Decatur Police Department and may cause a mass exodus, I hope that in the event someone os in trouble and needs help that someone is able to come and do their job without faer of exiting the vehicle and being terminated/fired for doing something according to policy in which the city of Decatur has listed in its very own policies. In this situation we are all taking pressure and scrutiny by the public, which I can understand is hard to deal with. With, pressure does not give anyone the right to make a wrong decision as in my job of which I hold outside of office, if I made a wrong decision under pressure could affect the outcome of someone’s life for which I am grateful none of you hold as you may make the wrong decision just as I suspect will occur on the December 4th, 2023. I also understand that the officers are being judged on policies that are irrelevant to the incident at hand. This is just down right out wrong. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has yet to complete their criminal investigation, but the city of Decatur would like to jump conclusions and terminate those involved when at this time, there is zero presumption of criminal wrongdoing. To those who have stated theu support termination, I hope each of you make zero mistakes at your place of work as the owners may hang you before your trial has occured and wrongdoing has been found just as I see happening at the city of Decatur. As I begin to finish this letter I’d like to say, Individuals have stated that there was a plan to murder Mr. Perkins before the shooting and that isnt the case. I do not believe that the officers involved walked out of their houses that night getting ready for work and said “I’mm going to shot someone” …instead they prayed for a safe shift and that they can come home to their families at the end of the night. I’m now coming to all of you to tell you I support the police in this matter and do not support termination of any involved. This is the right thing to do, its not about the police, its not about the public, it’s about what is right and wrong, and, in this situation, the officers acted on how they were trained and taught. I got elected to office at eighteen (18) years old, I thought at that time that I could have an amazing impact on my community, and I feel as if all of us have done an outstanding job at doing this up until now. This event has torn our city into pieces, and it breaks my heart but as I’ve said many times before this, what is right Is right and what is wrong is wrong. I hope all of you will stand up and do the right thing as people who live in glass houses shouldn’t throw stones. Best regards, Hunter Pepper

Decatur Police Chief Todd Pinion has issued written reprimands to four officers involved, including one who fired shots that night. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency continues to investigate if any crimes were committed in the shooting.

On Monday, at the Decatur City Council meeting, over 20 members of the community expressed their frustration with the delay in discipline for the officers involved.