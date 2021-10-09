Hundreds kick-off region bass fishing championship in Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. — Over 300 anglers are expected in Decatur this weekend for the Major League Fishing Phoenix Bass Fishing League Regional Championship.

The three-day tournament is set for October 7 through October 9 on Wheeler Lake.

Take-off and weigh-in each day will be at Ingalls Harbor located at 802-A Wilson Street NW in Decatur. Takeoff is set for 7 a.m. with the weigh-in beginning at 3 p.m. Fans are encouraged to follow the event online through the BFL Live weigh-in broadcasts online.

Anglers from Alabama, Indiana, Georgia, Kentucky, and Ohio are set to battle it out on the water for a $60,000 top boater award, including a Phoenix 819 Pro with 200 HP Mercury and $10,000 plus $500 to $7,000 Phoenix MLF BIG5 Bonus and a $50,000 top co-angler award, including a Phoenix 819 Pro with 200 HP Mercury. Winners are determined by the heaviest three-day catch.

The top six boaters and co-anglers from the Regional Championship will advance to the All-American. The top boater and co-angler will advance to the Toyota Series Championship.

Wheeler Lake is part of the Bama division, one of 24 divisions that compete in the Phoenix Bass Fishing League circuit.

The league offers weekend anglers high payouts and advancement opportunities with low entry fees. This allows anglers to fish close to home, and have opportunities to advance to nine no-entry-fee championships. Top boaters could be awarded up to $235,000.

For more information on the Wheeler Lake event, visit their website or contact Decatur Morgan County Tourism President and CEO Danielle Gibson at (256)-350-2028 or (800)-524-6181.