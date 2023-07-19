DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — On July 25, crews will be making repairs overnight on the Hudson Memorial Bridge on U.S. 31 northbound in Decatur.

The Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) advised motorists to expect overnight lane closures on that roadway beginning on July 25, if weather permits.

ALDOT crews will be working to repair a section of the concrete bridge deck. They will close the outer northbound through lane and acceleration lane at about 6 p.m., and they anticipate the lanes will reopen around 6 a.m. Wednesday.

There is a possibility of prolonged lane closures if the concrete doesn’t set as quickly as expected or if crews encounter “unforeseen conditions during the repair,” ALDOT says. If these lanes remain closed longer than expected, they could affect peak morning traffic on the highway.

ALDOT advises motorists to slow down and be prepared to merge, as well as to expect delays and drive with caution near the repairs.

“An additional night of repairs will be necessary for the inside and center northbound through lanes, currently expected to take place during the first week of August,” ALDOT added.