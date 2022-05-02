DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) – A Memorial Day weekend tradition is back in Decatur.

The Alabama Hot Air Balloon Jubilee is returning to Point Mallard Park (2901 Point Mallard Drive SE) May 28-29. Besides the namesake balloons, there will be live music, antique cars and tractors, motorcycles, arts and crafts, fireworks, and other fun activities for the family – both on the ground and in the air.

The balloons fly early on the first day of the weekend with the hound and the hare race starting at 6:30 a.m. Saturday. One balloon (the hare) flies off the field and the others try to follow to see which pilot can get closest to a target put down by the hare.

In addition, several other events are scheduled for Saturday:

Antique and classic auto expo behind the ice pavilion; registration from 8 a.m.-noon, show from 12:30-1:30 p.m.

Bikers for Charity motorcycle show next to the T.C. Almon Recreation Center; registration from 7:30-10 a.m., show from 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

Antique tractor show next to the T.C. Almon Recreation Center from 8 a.m.-2 p.m.; tractor parade at 10 a.m.; tractor games and pedal tractor park for kids 6 and under opens at 11 a.m.

Decatur Art Guild arts & crafts show in the Point Mallard Park Pavilion from 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

In the afternoon, hot air balloons will take to the sky at 5:15 p.m., with the annual balloon glow set for 8:15 p.m. Natchez Trace will be performing on the stage starting at 6:30 p.m.

On Sunday, balloons take flight for the key grab and should arrive at the Jubilee field starting around 7 a.m. The motorcycle show returns next to the T.C. Almon Recreation Center from 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m. and the arts and crafts show returns to the pavilion from 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

Balloons fly at 5:15 p.m., Almost Famous performs at 8 p.m., and the event concludes with fireworks at 9:30 p.m. Pets are strongly discouraged at the festival due to loud noises caused by balloons and large crowds.

For more information on rules and parking, visit the Jubilee website.