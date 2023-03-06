DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — A jury trial has been set for one of the men charged in the shooting death of 59-year-old Chester Lee Jordan on May 9, 2021.

Court documents show Antone Lamar Yarbrough, 29, pleaded not guilty to the capital murder charge against him and waived his arraignment on August 17, 2022.

23-year-old Mashaud Tyliek Lewis is the second suspect charged in Jordan’s death, though court records do not show that he has entered a plea, nor has a trial date been set at the time this article was published.

Officers with the Decatur Police Department found Jordan lying unresponsive in a parking lot in the 1200-block of 2nd Avenue SW around 10:50 p.m. He had been shot several times and was later pronounced dead at the Decatur-Morgan Hospital.

Lewis was arrested on May 14 in connection to Jordan’s death. He was charged with capital murder and was booked into the Morgan County Correctional Facility without bond.

Yarbrough was captured in Myrtle Beach by U.S. Marshals on June 29. He was extradited back to Decatur on July 14 and charged with capital murder and was also booked into the Morgan County Correctional Facility without bond.

Mashaud Lewis (Left) and Antone Yarbrough (Right) (Decatur Police Dept.)

Both men were indicted just after the one-year anniversary of Jordan’s death.

A jury trial for Yarbrough is set for May 1 at 9 a.m. at the Morgan County Courthouse. Court filings show a status call for both men is set for June 12 at 10 a.m.