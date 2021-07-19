Body found in Decatur, homicide investigation underway Decatur by: News 19 Posted: Jul 19, 2021 / 08:56 AM CDT / Updated: Jul 19, 2021 / 10:35 AM CDT DECATUR, Ala. – Decatur Police said a homicide investigation was underway Monday morning. Authorities found a woman’s body in the 100-block of 5th Avenue NW around 7 a.m. Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn pronounced the woman dead at the scene. Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction