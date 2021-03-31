Homeowners riled up over road project that will gobble up part of their front yards

DECATUR, Ala. — A road expansion project on Shady Grove Lane in Decatur has a neighborhood riled up over the city’s plans to build it out into people’s yards. The city is using eminent domain to push the project through, despite fielding criticism from some homeowners that the work is unnecessary.



“It’s not about the money, we told them from the very beginning that we would give them the land if they would just cover the drainage,” Mary Ann Blaxton, whose yard is being affected by the project.



Blaxton said she was offered just over $3,000 for her land by the city through eminent domain, but the project will place roadway and a new storm drain over a third of her front yard.



Meanwhile, neighbor Leon Bell, lives just up the road, where the first phase of the project was completed 2 years ago.



“I also asked them to make my driveway turn in a foot wider and they didn’t do that either,” said Bell.



“There’s been several incidents down the road that they’ve run off into the ditch,” added Blaxton.



Meanwhile, the city said Wednesday that the project was designed to increase safety for students and staff at Austin High School, and improve drainage flow for the southwestern section of Decatur, and added in a statement: “The City of Decatur offered each impacted residence in the vicinity of the roadwork the appraised value of each tract. When a settlement could not be reached with four of the households through an initial offer and further attempts at negotiation, the probate court determined that the condemnation was legitimate and legal.”



Blaxton, speaking on behalf of her neighbors still holding out, said they’ve watched as city engineers have slowly increased the number of feet in the road widening plan, without making any improvements to the area.



“Five years later they may want to widen it even more. Are they going to take another ten feet that I’ve been paying property tax on?” said Blaxton.

