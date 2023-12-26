MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The holidays are here, and despite how it’s felt for the past couple of days, temperatures are going to drop. With that drop comes concern for people experiencing homelessness in Morgan and Limestone counties.

Homeless advocates say the number of families seeking assistance has gone up each year, as local nonprofits have pleaded with city leaders for help.

This Christmas season, hundreds of homeless individuals will spend their holidays with Hands Across Decatur (HAD). the organization’s director, Sue Terrell, says while they stand ready to help it’s a concerning trend compared to last year.

“It was about 60 last year, I think. We have a lot more than that, “Terrell said.

Terrell says that this year marked the third holiday season in a row that HAD saw an increase in the number of people living outdoors or families coming in for a meal.

“The numbers are going up for people who are feeding but who are not homeless,” Terrell explained. “They can’t afford to pay the rent, so what do you do? Do you buy groceries or pay the rent? So, they come to us, and they eat.”

As the unhoused population grows, the next steps for advocates are still unclear. Despite the issue coming before the Decatur City council several times, the council has not provided any funds for helping or addressing homelessness.

The issue of rising homelessness isn’t isolated to just Morgan County. The Limestone County Salvation Army is stepping in to help after closing in early 2021, but it is still months away from its plan to reopen in 2024.

The organization is known for providing food and overnight shelter, especially on the harsh cold nights during the holiday season. Sergeant Jim Lahman told News 19 that without the funding, the shelter’s opening could take even longer.

“We have to have the donations, so that we can take care of the people, and our homeless shelter requires work and maintenance and buildings,” Lahman said. “But then we have to get food, and we have to have employees to run it – and they are pretty expensive.”

This holiday season, nearly 600,000 Americans will spend the holidays homeless and without proper shelter or food, according to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The Salvation Army of Decatur continues to operate transitional housing for women and children and a food pantry but needs donations to reopen. You can find information on where to give by clicking here.