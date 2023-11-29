DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) – Cutting costs while providing newer amenities and increasing hours of operation – those are just some of the reasons Decatur leaders have wanted to transition the city from several smaller recreation centers to one large one.

One of those last smaller centers standing, TC Almon at Point Mallard, is set to be demolished starting this Friday. But many neighbors say children and seniors who rely on those nearby centers aren’t being considered.

For Robert Walker and his neighbors, the TC Almon Recreation Center, built in 1969, has been a community staple for decades.

“This is a convenience for people,” said Walker. “It’s a central convenience which makes a neighborhood whole which means quality of life.”

But time has run out for the historic facility. The center is being demolished to make room for a new structure following last year’s announced multi-million-dollar city-wide settlement with 3M.

“Any city that’s got professional ability has got a government that listens to the people,” Walker said.

TC Almon is not the only historic all-sports recreation center to close in the city. In September, Decatur leaders voted 4-1 to repurpose the Aquadome and the Carrie Matthews Center with a goal to construct one centralized rec center for the entire city.

The new facility is expected to feature a multi-million-dollar pickle ball court among other amenities.

Councilman Billy Jackson has lobbied against the move on what he says is the city ignoring the needs of its neighborhoods.

“Well pickleball might be the fastest growing, but it’s a rec center,” Jackson explained. “It was also a voting center and a community center for the people of that community just like the Aquadome was and just like Carrie Matthews is. Those things need to be maintained those things need to exist.”

The cost for the pickleball facility and the enclosed tennis courts is estimated at more than 2 million dollars.