Hillsboro mayor-elect removed following town council vote

HILLSBORO, Ala. — Scottie Bolden is no stranger to Hillsboro politics. He served two terms as a town councilman, being elected in both 2008 and 2012 before deciding not to run in 2016.

In 2020, after he had already won against incumbent Mayor Charles Owens during the municipal election, Owens challenged Bolden’s eligibility on the basis that he believed Bolden lives outside of the town limits.

Bolden said he thought his property was already annexed between 2008 and 2010, allowing him to serve as councilman.

“I served two terms; nothing was brought up because it’s my understanding between 2008 and 2010, they annexed the remainder of my property in the city limits but somehow we can’t seem to find the paperwork,” Bolden said.

With both sides unable to provide evidence of the annexation, the dispute went into mediation in Lawrence County Circuit Court on November 5.

“Taking me to court over something like this is really petty and I think that the citizens deserve better than that,” Bolden said.

In mediation, the parties agreed that the town council should be encouraged to immediately annex Scottie Bolden’s property into the town limits and then vote to appoint the mayor of Hillsboro—despite the majority of voters already having elected Bolden.

Both actions took place at a council meeting on Monday, however, the council voted 3-2 in favor of re-electing Mayor Charles Owens.

News 19 reached out to the mayor to ask why he challenged Bolden’s eligibility since he already served as a councilman eight years prior—under Owens. He has yet to respond.

Voters in Hillsboro feel as though the council’s vote has silenced their voices.