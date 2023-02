DANVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – AirEvac has been called and a highway has been shut down in Morgan County after a wreck, according to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO).

The MCSO reported that agencies are responding to an accident with injury on Highway 157 at Danville Road.

Authorities say that the highway will be shut down to allow for Air Evac, and advise that drivers avoid the area if possible.

If you have to travel through the area, the MCSO asks that you expect delays.