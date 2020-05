MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – A resurfacing project along Highway 67 in Morgan County is expected to begin either today or tomorrow.

ALDOT says just less than 11 and a half miles of the highway will be resurfaced— beginning from just southeast of Somerville, to just north of Indian Hills Road in Decatur.

That’s were Highway 67 crosses I-65.

AS crews begin work, they say to anticipate single lane closures and detours.

The project is expected to be complete sometime mid to late summer.