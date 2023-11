DECATUR, Ala (WHNT) — The Decatur Police Department (DPD) says a portion of Highway 31 is blocked after a wreck Tuesday night.

According to a department spokesperson Highway 31 in Decatur is blocked in the area of 14th Street after a single-vehicle wreck. DPD said the vehicle struck a pole causing the wreck.

The department said no one was seriously injured in the accident but that some utility poles and wires are in the roadway as crews work to clear the scene.