High-speed chase ends with 3 in custody, Morgan County Sheriff says

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says three people are in custody after an overnight chase across two counties and three major roadways.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Department says it’s Drug Enforcement Unit was involved in the chase after trying to perform a felony traffic stop early Wednesday morning.

The chase led deputies into Cullman County on I-65, Highway 31 and Highway 157 before authorities were able to stop the car.

The scene at the end of our pursuit during a felony traffic stop with three in custody. The pursuit went along 3 major highways in through 2 counties. pic.twitter.com/0bhCgTgO4P — Morgan County Sheriff's Office (@morgan_sheriff) July 29, 2020

Three people are in custody but identities have not been released.

The Facebook post on the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office page reads, ‘[County Law Live] The Morgan County Sheriff’s Drug Enforcment Unit attached to the ALEA Region F Taskforce attempted a Felony Traffic Stop which lead to a high speed chase on I-65, HWY 31 and HWY 157 through Morgan and Cullman Counties.The vehicle was successfully stopped by a Cullman and Morgan County Patrol Units…while going backwards… while in drive… in the high, high grass… in a ditch along 157 with all three occupants successfully taken into custody. Additional details to come.’