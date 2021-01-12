High school seniors hosting drive-in at Decatur church

DECATUR, Ala. – The Decatur Morgan CEO program is hosting a drive-in double feature at the Decatur Baptist Church.

Friday, Jan. 22, will feature “The Sandlot” it will be $20 per car to attend. Saturday, Jan 23, will be a double feature of “The Sandlot” and the 1998 version of “The Parent Trap,” it will be $30 per car.

Both nights will COVID-19 safe concessions available for purchase.

Proceeds from the event will be donated to a few local charities and will help fund a scholarship.

A maximum of 100 cars are allowed each night, so get there early. Gates open at 5 pm, and the movie starts at 6pm.