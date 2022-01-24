Here’s where and when you can drop off hazardous chemicals in Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) – Need to get rid of some hazardous chemicals? The City of Decatur has an opportunity to do it on the second Saturday every month during its Household Chemical Collection program.

From 9 a.m.-noon at Decatur’s Sanitation Department (1802 Central Parkway), officials will be on-site to take chemicals, motor oil, and paint, just to name a few. Here’s what you can bring and drop-off:

Batteries: Both dry-cell (used in watches, remote controls, toys, and smoke detectors) and lead-acid (used in vehicles, motorcycles, lawnmowers, and boats)

Used motor oil: Motor oil will be accepted on its own for recycling or mixed with other liquids, including antifreeze, transmission fluid, or brake fluid; be sure to mark your containers accordingly

Paint

Household Cleaners

Gasoline

Kerosene

General purpose oil

Filled aerosol cans

Pool chemicals

Fertilizers

Pesticides

Herbicides

This collection is for households only and is limited to a maximum of 10 one-gallon buckets of paint and no more than 100 pounds of chemicals each month. Loads will not be accepted from businesses, farms, or barn/storage shed cleanouts, nor pickup trucks that exceed the paint and chemical limits.