Help identify this man accused of robbing Decatur convenience store

Decatur

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DECATUR, Ala. — The Decatur Police Department asked for the public’s help in identifying a man accused of robbing a Family Dollar.

Authorities responded to the Family Dollar on Sixth Avenue on Saturday in reference to a robbery.

Officers determined a man entered the store and demanded money from the clerk before leaving on foot.

Here is the photo of the suspect from the store’s surveillance cameras:

Anyone with information related to the man’s identity is asked to contact Detective Sean Mukaddam at 256-341-4617 or email smukaddam@decatur-al.gov.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News