MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A man charged with capital murder in connection with a hit-and-run death during a robbery is scheduled to appear in a status hearing at the Morgan County Courthouse this week.

Court documents show a hearing for Jason Michael Osborn is set for Wednesday, January 11 at 3 p.m., adding that Osborn will be transported.

The 44-year-old was charged with capital murder in connection to the death of Ricardo Dwayne Brown during a hit-and-run robbery on October 28, 2018. Osborn was arrested on December 19, 2020, following a Morgan County Grand Jury indictment.

Decatur Police found Brown lying unconscious on 12th Avenue that night. He was rushed to the hospital but later died from his injuries. It was investigators who determined that Brown had been a victim of a hit-and-run.

Osborn was identified as the driver of the vehicle that struck Brown after detectives said they interviewed several witnesses. Detectives also found Osborn had robbed Brown of money and drugs before allegedly hitting him with the vehicle and driving away.

Jason Michael Osborn (Decatur Police)

On September 13, 2019, Osborn was charged with murder and first-degree robbery. He had already been in custody on unrelated charges at the time.

In a motion to bar the death penalty from being sought, the motion was deferred until after a verdict has been reached in the case.

Osborn had also made a motion for a hearing to determine that he is incompetent to stand trial – an agreement was reached that the motion would be re-asserted, in the event that a motion for a mental evaluation is filed in due time prior to the trial.

The jury trial is expected to begin on February 9, 2023.