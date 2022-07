LACEY’S SPRING, Ala. (WHNT) – The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing Lacey’s Spring man.

75-year-old Rodney Stuart Henderson was last seen driving a gold Ford F-150 Supercrew XL.

If you, or anyone you may know, has any information about Henderson or his whereabouts, please contact MCSO or Investigator Riley at (256)-502-2183.