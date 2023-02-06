DECATUR, Ala (WHNT) — The Decatur Police Department (DPD) is asking for the public’s help in identifying a person connected.

DPD released an image Monday of a person in relation to a robbery at the Marathon gas station Saturday. The department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the person.

DPD said Saturday that officers were dispatched to a robbery call at the Marathon on Highway 1 South at around 5 p.m.

The department said that no one was injured during the robbery and that detectives responded to the scene and began an investigation.

Anyone with any information related to the robbery is asked to contact DPD at 256-341-4644 or call the anonymous tip line at 256-341-4636.