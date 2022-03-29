DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — A local woman was recently arrested following a short investigation by detectives with the Decatur Police Department.

On March 21, one business in Decatur reported to authorities that multiple checks had been forged and withdrawn from the business account without permission.

The checks were reported to be copies of legitimate checks from the company but had been changed and made payable to Ashley Moody. Authorities say together, the checks totaled over $5,000.

Detective Ferguson started looking into the case and found the 34-year-old woman from Hartselle had tried cashing the forged checks at seven different financial institutions around Morgan County. Moody had succeeded in pocketing $5,000.

Authorities say Ferguson was able to obtain several warrants for Moody’s arrest on March 28 on charges of first-degree theft of property and third-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.

That same day, officers with the Decatur Police Department’s Warrant Unit found Moody and took her into custody for the active warrants.

Ashley Danielle Moody was taken to the Decatur Police Department where the warrants were served.

She was then taken to the Morgan County Jail. Circuit Judge Stephen Brown set her bond at $17,000.