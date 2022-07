PRICEVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Officers with the Priceville Police Department found several drugs during a routine traffic stop on Sunday.

Authorities say that Kimberly Roshell Lambert, of Hartselle, was stopped for having an expired tag. After investigating further, police found methamphetamine and cocaine.

Lambert was arrested on two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

She is being held at Morgan County Jail with a bond of $2,300.