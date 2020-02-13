Hartselle Utilities urges residents to conserve water after storm causes flooding

HARTSELLE, Ala. – Heavy rains passing through the Tennessee Valley caused the water to rise at Flint Creek and a water booster station in Hartselle has flooded.

Hartselle Utilities said due to “electrical safety reasons, we are currently unable to operate our pumping equipment to supply water to our water system and storage tanks.”

Residents are being asked to take measures to minimize their water usage until HU is able to safely operate the pumps.

At this time, HU does not have a timeline on when the pumps will be back in operation.