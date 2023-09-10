HARTSELLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Two juveniles have been arrested after the Hartselle Police Department (HPD) said they burglarized a gas station on US-31.

HPD said on September 9 around 3 a.m. two juveniles burglarized the Shell gas station on US-31.

One of the juvenile used a BB-gun to smash the glass of the front door and both entered the business. They took vapes and other similar items, according to HPD.

HPD said they were able to locate both juveniles shortly after the call was received and that Investigator Edmondson arrested two juveniles for third-degree burglary.

Both juveniles were transported to Tuscumbia per the Juvenile Probation Office, according to HPD.