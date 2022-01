HARTSELLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Two law enforcement agencies are asking for the community’s help in finding a missing woman.

Hartselle Police and the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office need help finding Mary Elizabeth Isbell Wright.

DCSO said she was last seen driving a dark-colored Jeep and she has family in DeKalb County.

Anyone with information about Wright is asked to call Hartselle Police Investigator Tania Burgess at 256-751-4915 or tburgess@hartselle.org. They can also call the DCSO at 256-845-3801.