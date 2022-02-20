HARTSELLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Officials say a truck reported stolen earlier today was recovered this evening, but the person accused of stealing the vehicle remains at large.

In a Facebook post, police said the subject was spotted stealing a vehicle from Murphy USA earlier on Sunday afternoon. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office posted around 5:15 p.m. that the truck had been found.

If you have any information related to whereabouts of the person shown below, contact Hartselle Police at amcdearmond@hartselle.org.