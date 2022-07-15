HARTSELLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A Hartselle Police Officer is in the hospital after authorities say he suffered a fractured skull while patrolling a local church.

Hartselle Police Lieutenant Alan McDearmond tells News 19 that one of their officers was on patrol at a church in the area that had been burglarized earlier in the week.

McDearmond says the officer’s body camera showed that he came into contact with a dog on the church’s property.

The officer was out of the view of his car camera, so they aren’t sure if the dog attacked or tripped him, McDearmond said.

During the encounter with the dog, the officer fell to the ground and sustained a fractured skull.

According to McDearmond, the officer is being treated at Huntsville Hospital.