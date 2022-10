HARTSELLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A Hartselle man was arrested earlier this week after police say he stole more than $3,500 in copper.

According to a social media post from the Hartselle Police Department (HPD), 40-year-old Douglas Brent Briscoe II of Hartselle was arrested on September 30, 2022.

Police say the arrest came after an investigation into the copper being stolen from an unidentified company on Thompson Road.

Briscoe was charged with first-degree theft of property. His bond was set at $5,000.